Turkey-China Business Conference announced to strengthen cooperation in digital transformation

Chinese Ambassador to Turkey Liu Shaobin (third left), vice chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Zhang Shaogang (third right) and Turkish Ambassador to China, Ismail Hakki Musa (second right) Photo: Courtesy of the Turkish Embassy in Beijing

Under the theme "digital transformation and design future" to deepen mutual digital and economical cooperation, the first Turkey-China Business Conference was held on July 11 in Istanbul, Turkey.The conference was organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) and the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD).Turkish Ambassador to China Ismail Hakki Musa also addressed the conference.He said that considering the bilateral relations, "our commercial and economic activities are embodied. However, our potential goes far beyond that." Trade volume between the two countries has increased 40 times over the last two decades. The Investment Office at the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey and its Representative in China were ready to offer investment incentives described as tailored to China with necessary support.Musa stressed that the partnership between China and Turkey on the historical Silk Road evolved into the "Digital Silk Road" and expanded to the public level, and that Digital Transformation was the theme of the meeting. Indeed, from e-commerce to telecommunications, from renewable energy to electric vehicles. Turkey has forged new partnerships with China in a wide range of areas including cloud technology.Chinese Ambassador to Turkey Liu Shaobin, vice chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Zhang Shaogang, the DEIK president Nail Olpak, and TUSIAD board member Cagatay Ozdogruv were also in attendance.