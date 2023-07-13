Guangdong aim for ice hockey gold medal at National Games

Players vie for the puck in a match between Guangdong (white) and Shanghai (black) during the women's ice hockey competition at the National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy of the National Winter Games organizing committee

Ice hockey competitions for the 2024 Chinese National Winter Games kicked off on Thursday in Hulun Buir in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with Team Guangdong, debutants at the National Winter Games, aiming for the gold medal.The team, representing South China's Guangdong Province where ice and snow is rarely seen, have been labeled hot favorites for the title as the 23-player squad boasts 11 players from the national team.Riding on these players' rich experience, they saw off Shanghai 4-2 in their National Winter Games starter on Thursday."Our goal is to win the championship for sure," Yu Baiwei, captain of Guangdong and China's national team, told the Global Times after the win, before noting the team is taking every game with a down to earth attitude."We take each game as it comes, aiming to win the next one and perform well in every period and minute. We focus on the process and pay attention to details."The 34-year-old defender, who scored a goal in the six-goal thriller, also gave credit to the young Shanghai team, whose oldest player Lu Shuang is only 27. Shanghai won the national women's ice hockey championship in 2020."They showed great determination and aggression, demonstrating speed and skills with the puck," Yu told the Global Times. "It's great to see more young talent stepping up, as it strengthens the depth of the sport."Yu said she hoped to entice more new blood into the sport."As an older player, it's not about passing on the legacy, it's about leading and facilitating the rapid growth of young players," Yu told the Global Times. "If I can use my energy and enthusiasm to benefit others, I think it's enough."The women's ice hockey competition, featuring seven teams, will be played in a round-robin way that runs until July 22. The gold medal for women's ice hockey will be the first gold medal at the 2024 National Winter Games.It is rare for ice hockey events at the National Winter Games to be held in the summer."It allows more people to witness the charm of ice and snow during the summer. It's our first experience participating in such an event during this season," Yu said. "I hope more people can watch our games, fall in love with ice hockey, and even engage in the sport."Team Guangdong will face tough challenges from rival teams such as China's winter sports powerhouses Heilongjiang and Beijing, led by Chinese national team members Zhang Mengying and Guan Yingying.Other games on Thursday saw Heilongjiang beat Hebei 3-0 and Shaanxi defeat Sichuan 3-1.The National Winter Games were originally scheduled to be held in 2020 in Hulun Buir but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be held from February 17 to 27 in 2024.