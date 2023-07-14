Contestants participate in Canadian Speedcubing Championship 2023

A contestant solves a Rubik's Cube blindfolded during the Canadian Speedcubing Championship 2023 at the Queen's Park Arena in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada, on July 13, 2023. A total of 320 contestants from 20 countries and regions took part in the championship from July 13 to 16. Photo:Xinhua

