PHOTO / WORLD
32nd Int'l Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar" held in Vitebsk, Belarus
By Xinhua Published: Jul 14, 2023 10:01 PM
Fireworks are seen at the opening ceremony of the 32nd International Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar" in Vitebsk, Belarus, July 14, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 32nd International Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar" was held in Vitebsk Thursday. Photo:Xinhua



 
Actors and actresses perform at the opening ceremony of the 32nd International Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar" in Vitebsk, Belarus, July 13, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 32nd International Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar" was held in Vitebsk Thursday. Photo:Xinhua



 
