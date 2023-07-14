China’s Q2 GDP growth expected to see fastest pace in 2 yrs; challenges ‘normal’ during recovery

Robotic arms install vehicle and motorcycle wheel parts at an automotive parts assembly factory in a local industrial park in Huaibei city, East China's Anhui Province, on April 22, 2023. China's auto manufacturing and sales are gaining pace this year. Photo: VCG

Chinese officials said on Friday that China's economic recovery remains on track, with positive improvements in the economic cycle, residents' income and consumption, and has effectively coped with changes in the external environment amid an intricate and complex global geo-economic situation.During a press conference in Beijing, officials from the People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, also said that challenges cannot be avoided and are normal during the economic recovery process, which usually takes about a year, and China is only halfway through. They also vowed further policy support to boost growth in the second half of the year, including possible cuts to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR).Despite persistent downward pressure, China's GDP is still expected to record the fastest pace in two years in the second quarter, according to forecasts from domestic and foreign institutions and analysts. Pointing to sufficient room for policy support, many analysts also expect growth to further stabilize in the second half of the year and full-year growth will meet the official target and become a bright spot in global growth.China is slated to release a slew of key economic indicators on Monday, including the second-quarter economic data and GDP in the first half of the year. Amid slowing pressure at home and downward pressure externally, many, especially foreign media outlets, have been casting doubts over the robustness of China's economic recovery.

China's foreign trade in H1 2023. Graphic: GT