This screen grab taken from video footage from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) via AFPTV on July 14, 2023 shows an ISRO rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifting off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state. India on July 14 launched a rocket seeking to land an unmanned spacecraft on the surface of the Moon. Photo: VCG