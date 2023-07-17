21st Chinatown Festival kicks off in Vancouver, Canada

People play with giant mahjong tiles during the 21st Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 15, 2023. The two-day community family event kicked off on Saturday here. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People look at some historical photos of Chinatown during the 21st Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 15, 2023. The two-day community family event kicked off on Saturday here. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos with a panda mascot during the 21st Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 15, 2023. The two-day community family event kicked off on Saturday here. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People watch Chinese calligraphy demonstration during the 21st Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 15, 2023. The two-day community family event kicked off on Saturday here. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)