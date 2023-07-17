China lodges solemn representation to US over transit of Taiwan separatist

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
China has lodged a solemn representation to the US concerning the plan of Taiwan separatist William Lai Ching-te
to travel to Paraguay and transit through the US. China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the US and the island, Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a routine press conference on Monday.
"We firmly oppose any visit by Taiwan separatists to the US in any name or under whatever pretext, and we firmly oppose the US' conniving and supporting of Taiwan separatists and their separatism activities in any form," Mao said.
Mao said the Taiwan question is the very core of China's core interests, the first red line that must not be crossed in the relationship between China and the US.
We urged the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, act on its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence," stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan island, stop upgrading its substantive exchanges with the island, and stop sending wrong messages to "Taiwan independence" separatists, Mao pointed out.
China will continue to closely follow the situation and resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Mao noted.