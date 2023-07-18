China's first domestically built large cruise ship starts sea trial

Cruise ship Adora Magic City Photo: VCG
Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, embarked on its maiden sea trial on Mon-day morning, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
Prior to the trial, the ship successfully underwent a series of tests, including anchor and blackout tests, which received high praise from both the ship owner and inspection authorities.
The tests were conducted to ensure the proper functioning of the ship's equipment, particularly the quick re-covery capability of the main propeller, in order to guarantee safe navigation at sea.
Built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co (SWS) under the China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), the cruise ship has been dubbed "a floating city on the sea."
It weighs 135,500 tons and has 2,826 guest rooms, accommodating up to 6,500 people, according to CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping, which owns the ship.
It is as tall as a 24-storey building. The accommodation and leisure areas cover a total of 14 decks and have more than 40,000 square meters of public areas. It will hold China's largest duty-free retail space at sea and is the world's first 5G-enabled cruise ship.The ship left the dock in Shanghai on June 6
, marking a new milestone for the nation's rapidly progressing shipbuilding industry.
Experts said the Adora Magic City marks a major step in the development of China's advanced manufacturing sector and is proof of China's strength in self-innovation. The collaboration needed to complete such a vessel shows China's determination to open further to the world - unlike the US, which has tried to sever global sup-ply chains, they noted.
The ship is set to be delivered by end-2023 after two sea trials. Commercial operation is set to begin in 2024.
Global Times