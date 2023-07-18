Firefighters battle wildfires in Türkiye amid scorching weather

Firefighters conduct extinguishing work to control wildfires in Belen District of Hatay Province, Türkiye, July 17, 2023. Wildfires broke out in the southern and western provinces of Türkiye over the weekend as summer heat grips a large swathe of the country, local media reported on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Wildfires broke out in the southern and western provinces of Türkiye over the weekend as summer heat grips a large swathe of the country, local media reported on Monday.Wildfires erupted in multiple locations in the provinces of Hatay, Mersin, Canakkale, and Izmir since Sunday amid soaring temperatures and low humidity, according to semi-official Anadolu Agency and state-run broadcaster TRT.A total of 19 fires broke out on Sunday, 16 of which have been under control, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters."Tremendous efforts are being made to prevent the fire from spreading further. We have been closely monitoring the situation, including aerial footage captured by armed drones," Yerlikaya added.He said he hoped the remaining blazes could be extinguished "as soon as possible" as their momentum have slightly diminished.In Hatay, three neighborhoods have been evacuated as the blaze scorched a large swathe of the province's Belen district and quickly spread into the surrounding forest area, Daily Sabah reported.The fire in Hatay might have been started by reed-burning practice that went out of control, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said.A judicial investigation has been initiated against the suspects responsible for causing the fire in Hatay and at least seven suspects were detained, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc tweeted on Monday.Firefighters were sent to put out the flames in two adjacent villages in central Canakkale, with some 300 people evacuated from Kemel village in precaution, NTV reported, citing a statement by the Canakkale governor's office.In Izmir, local fire crews used helicopters and sprinklers to put out the blazes.Türkiye was hit by a strong heatwave last week, with the country's Meteorological Service forecasting temperatures reaching up to 43 degree Celsius in parts of the country, according to the Hurriyet Daily News.