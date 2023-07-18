People offer prayers to Lord Shiva in Nepal

A devotee prays on the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 17, 2023. The holy month of Shrawan is considered auspicious as people offer prayers to Lord Shiva.(Photo: Xinhua)

Devotees pray on the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 17, 2023. The holy month of Shrawan is considered auspicious as people offer prayers to Lord Shiva.(Photo: Xinhua)

Devotees wait in line to pray on the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 17, 2023. The holy month of Shrawan is considered auspicious as people offer prayers to Lord Shiva.(Photo: Xinhua)

Hindu devotees pray at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 17, 2023. The holy month of Shrawan is considered auspicious as people offer prayers to Lord Shiva.(Photo: Xinhua)