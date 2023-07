A woman poses for photos in front of at an artwork displayed at the 25th National Art Exhibition in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 16, 2023. The exhibition is underway at the country's National Art Gallery in its capital city of Dhaka.(Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the 25th National Art Exhibition in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 16, 2023. The exhibition is underway at the country's National Art Gallery in its capital city of Dhaka.(Photo: Xinhua)