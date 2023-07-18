PHOTO / WORLD
Open-air chess festival takes place in London, Britain
By Xinhua Published: Jul 18, 2023 11:26 AM
Actors dressed in chess pieces perform in a living chess display during the ChessFest at the Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, July 16, 2023. ChessFest, an annual open-air chess festival in Britain, took place in London on Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A man plays chess during the ChessFest at the Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, July 16, 2023. ChessFest, an annual open-air chess festival in Britain, took place in London on Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)

People play chess during the ChessFest at the Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, July 16, 2023. ChessFest, an annual open-air chess festival in Britain, took place in London on Sunday(Photo: Xinhua)

Actors dressed in chess pieces perform in a living chess display during the ChessFest at the Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, July 16, 2023. ChessFest, an annual open-air chess festival in Britain, took place in London on Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)

