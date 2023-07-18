Duck eye or condom? Guangzhou market watchdog probes ‘foreign object’ found in vocational school canteen

Photo: Snapshot from Weibo
The samples of a "foreign object" found in a vocational school canteen have been preserved and handed over to authorities for testing while the canteen in question has been suspended, according to the local market watchdog in South China's Guangzhou on Tuesday after a student said a suspected condom was found in his meal, while the school insisted it was the membrane of a duck eye.
The Zengcheng district market regulator said it immediately launched an investigation and is monitoring the situation after receiving media reports about the incident on Tuesday, promising to release the test results to the public as soon as possible.
On Monday, a student surnamed Li reported to media that he found a rubber foreign object while dining at the canteen of Huashi Foreign Language and Art Vocational School where he and his classmate were undertaking a short-term training course.
Li and his classmates suspected the object was a condom. But the school told them the foreign object was in fact a duck eye membrane after tracing the food material supply chain and investigating potential operational errors. The school has also fined all kitchen staff members and dismissed the chef on duty at the time.
The school told media that they have provided an explanation to the students and their parents, but Li said he doesn't believe the school's statement as the rubber foreign object looked very different from a duck's eye membrane and there was no third-party testing reports to support the school's claim, in addition to no refund for his meal or commitment to improve the kitchen hygiene.
"The duck would say why it is always the scapegoat for food safety incidents?" a netizen mocked after a college food scandal
caused widespread public disgust and online ridicule in June. Some netizens said people should wait for the testing results from the third-party firm before rushing to judgment.
A provincial investigation team in East China's Jiangxi said that the unusual object discovered in food at a college canteen in the provincial capital Nanchang was a "rat head" and not a "duck neck" as previously claimed by the local market watchdog.