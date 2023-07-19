Farmers busy harvesting betel leaves in Bangladesh's Bagerhat district

A worker packs betel leaves at a market in Bagerhat, Bangladesh on July 16, 2023. Farmers in Bangladesh's Bagerhat district have been busy harvesting betel leaves. Betel leaf is considered one of the important cash crops that gains popularity in Bangladesh.(Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer works at a betel field in Bagerhat, Bangladesh on July 16, 2023. Farmers in Bangladesh's Bagerhat district have been busy harvesting betel leaves. Betel leaf is considered one of the important cash crops that gains popularity in Bangladesh.(Photo: Xinhua)

