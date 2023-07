A sea lion tries to catch frozen food amid heatwave at a zoo in Skopje, North Macedonia, July 18, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A monkey eats a piece of watermelon amid heatwave at a zoo in Skopje, North Macedonia, July 18, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A hippopotamus eats a piece of watermelon amid heatwave at a zoo in Skopje, North Macedonia, July 18, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Lemurs eat frozen fruits amid heatwave at a zoo in Skopje, North Macedonia, July 18, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)