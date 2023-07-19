Typhoon blows seafood offshore, with residents rushing to pick up

Typhoon “Taili” blew oysters, scallops, clams and other small seafood to the beaches of South China’s Guangdong Province on Monday. Photo: web







Typhoon "Taili" blew oysters, scallops, clams and other small seafood to the beaches of South China's Guangdong Province on Monday. In the face of seafood all over the place, it is estimated that there are hundreds of people in the excitement of picking up the seafood.A citizen surnamed Wu from Shantou city in Guangdong, said that he picked up two sacks and took them home, and he hasn't finished eating them for a long time. Another netizen surnamed Luo said that this is not surprising to people living in the seaside, and if no one picked them up, the leftover seafood will end up stinking on the beach. "Although typhoons can bring a lot of inconvenience, nature also has brought many treasures to us. I really envy these people who live by the sea and can have so much free seafood," a netizen who lived far away from the sea said.