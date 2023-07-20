Reply letter from Xi encourages grassroots volunteers to make further efforts in promoting garbage sorting, low-carbon lifestyle

Residents at Jiaxing Road subdistrict in Shanghai put trash into different bins. (Photo: Chen Xia/GT)

Editor's Note:Chinese people believe that letters are as valuable as gold. For thousands of years, letters, across mountains and oceans, letters have been delivering writers’ sentiments and conveying friendship and expectations.Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President, has managed to find time to reply to some letters from different parts of society and the world despite his busy work schedule.Through his letters, Xi has corresponded with international friends from all walks of life on numerous occasions, part of a series of excellent stories of China’s international exchanges in the new era. The letters have also added vivid color to the diplomacy between China and other countries.The Global Times has traced and contacted some of the recipients of Xi’s letters, to hear the inspiring stories behind the letters and their communication with the president.In July 2019, Shanghai became one of the first Chinese cities to integrate waste classification into the rule of law framework. In this installment, we heard from several garbage sorting volunteers in Shanghai who received a reply letter from President Xi. They shared the encouragement they received from the reply, and the efforts they have and continue to make in promoting garbage sorting and dissemination of information on a low-carbon lifestyle.Weeks have passed but Hua Lei is still greatly excited as she recalls the moment when she heard that President Xi Jinping had replied to her letter.Hua is a volunteer in garbage sorting at the Jiaxing Road subdistrict in downtown Shanghai. The subdistrict is a township-level administrative division in China’s urban areas.On a seemingly ordinary day in May, Hua received the reply letter from President Xi, bringing it to the volunteer meeting room at the subdistrict’s citizen service station, where she and some of the other garbage sorting volunteers read it and drafted a reply, reveling in the encouragement they had received from Xi’s words in the letter.This scenario reminded Hua of another memorable day nearly five years ago.On November 6, 2018, when Hua and other volunteers were discussing about garbage classification in the same meeting room, Xi made an appearance and spoke to them, offering encouragement in their efforts to publicize and promote the then relatively unfamiliar garbage sorting system among local residents.“Garbage sorting is a new concept,” Xi noted that day.Five years on, with Xi’s encouragement and the joint efforts of the subdistrict’s 2,150 garbage sorting volunteers, 98 percent of the garbage at the facility is correctly identified and sorted into categories such as dry, wet, hazardous, and recyclable waste. From residential communities to shops and retail stores, the subdistrict has shown a remarkable improvement in cleanliness.The big transformation inspired four local volunteers, including Hua, to write a letter to Xi this March, sharing with the president the details of their work and achievements in promoting garbage sorting over the last five years.On May 21, they received Xi’s reply.“I didn’t expect to hear back so soon,” Hua told the Global Times. “I felt so happy and comforted, and I’m so proud and inspired that Xi affirmed our efforts.”“When I read your letter, I thought of my conversation with you about garbage sorting five years ago. I was deeply impressed by your enthusiasm for public welfare and your public service spirit,” Xi stated in the reply.Five years ago, Shanghai issued a household waste classification implementation plan in March 2018, proposing, for the first time, to establish a clear and complete system of domestic garbage classification. It soon started pilot programs at several subdistricts across the city.As one of the first pilot project sites, the Jiaxing Road subdistrict started making headway in the uncharted garbage-sorting territory, an exciting prospect for all concerned. It recruited several local residents as garbage sorting volunteers, who often gathered to acquire basic information on garbage sorting and discuss possible implementation strategies.“Before we taught other residents, we also had to have a clear understanding of the garbage classification system,” Hua said. She recalled the days when she and other volunteers debated difficult questions like whether reed leaf should be classified as wet or why trash, and are batteries recyclable a hazardous waste? The answers to such questions are now known by heart by almost every Shanghai resident today.The next step was to guide residents to correctly put trash into different bins based on the correct classification. To better sort and manage the garbage, as well as clean the environment, residential communities at the subdistrict removed trash cans found on every residential building floor, and built new centralized garbage collection sites at communities instead.For three to four hours a day, the volunteers took turns standing in front of the garbage chambers during breakfast and dinner time, patiently teaching residents to place their trash into different bags and dump it in the corresponding bins.It was not easy at the beginning. Wu Qingbao, a 67-year-old volunteer living in a big community with more than 1,700 households, recalled the many efforts he made at the time to persuade his neighbors to adhere to the new garbage-sorting system.“Some neighbors thought garbage sorting was bothersome and time-consuming, and were reluctant to do it,” Wu sighed. “A few even tossed the trashes onto the ground.”Wu and other volunteers spent much time teaching community residents the importance and necessity of garbage classification, and helped the elderly and people living with disabilities to classify and appropriately dispose of trash at the designated garbage collection sites. Apart from garbage sorting guidance, they, time and again, canvased communities, picking up litter.Thanks to Wu and other volunteers’ consistent efforts, at the community, once permeated with the unpleasant smell from numerous trash cans on every residential building floor, now there is hardly a whiff of garbage in the air, let alone the resulting flies and mosquitoes. “The whole neighborhood has turned clean and tidy,” Wu told the Global Times.In his reply letter to the volunteers, Xi said he was gratified to know that after recent years of publicity, the community has made new progress in garbage sorting, its residents’ civility has been enhanced, and its environment has become more beautiful.“I hope that you will continue to play this unique role in grassroots governance, do a good job in publicity, and encourage more residents to develop the habit of sorting garbage,” Xi wrote.

A man at Jiaxing Road subdistrict in Shanghai puts trash into a bin based on the correct classification with the help of a local garbage sorting volunteer. (Photo: Chen Xia/GT)