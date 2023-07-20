The Netherlands: Senior care industry exchanges between two countries

A group photo of the delegation from the Chinese senior care industry and senior care organizations in the Netherlands. Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of Netherlands in Beijing

A delegation from the Chinese senior care industry was invited by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Beijing, together with the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Shanghai and the Task Force Health Care to visit the Netherlands to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the field of senior care.Wang Sheng from the Economic and Commercial Section of the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands also participated in the event.The delegation consisted of representatives of commercial companies, research institutes, and nursing and day care organizations from Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai.The delegation visited different types of senior care organizations in the Netherlands and had in-depth exchanges with Vilans, the national think tank for long-term care, and the University of Groningen.The delegation also had exchanges with representatives from the Netherlands business community involved in senior care services and technology products, as well as with representatives from the scientific research and development industry in the field of senior care.The visit of the delegation is another milestone in the fruitful partnership between China and the Netherlands in the field of senior care, through which both sides hope to explore common solutions to global challenges in areas such as aging.