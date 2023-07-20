GT Podcast with Mulan: President Xi meets Kissinger; China’s Q2 GDP hard-won

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan - a one-stop shop for the Global Times' take on top China and global news.In today's podcast:President Xi Jinping meets centenarian former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, an old friend of the Chinese people.Biography author of Kissinger underlined Henry Kissinger's hope for restoration of China-US ties in an exclusive interview with the Global TimesChina's Q2 GDP grows 6.3% despite challenges -- this growth rate is hard-won despite falling short of some projectionsRussian scholar elaborates why a Russian institute launched the Xi Jinping Thought Research Laboratory to study China moreInternational University Sports Federation Acting President looks forward to successful hosting of upcoming Chengdu Games