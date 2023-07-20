GT Podcast with Mulan: President Xi meets Kissinger; China’s Q2 GDP hard-won

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan - a one-stop shop for the Global Times' take on top China and global news.
In today's podcast:
President Xi Jinping meets centenarian former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, an old friend of the Chinese people.
Biography author of Kissinger underlined Henry Kissinger's hope for restoration of China-US ties in an exclusive interview with the Global Times
China's Q2 GDP grows 6.3% despite challenges -- this growth rate is hard-won despite falling short of some projections
Russian scholar elaborates why a Russian institute launched the Xi Jinping Thought Research Laboratory to study China more
International University Sports Federation Acting President looks forward to successful hosting of upcoming Chengdu Games