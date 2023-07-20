Chinese, Ukrainian commerce officials eye deepening economic cooperation, expanding imports

Photo: A screenshot of the 7th meeting of the economic and trade cooperation sub-committee of the Chinese-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee in Beijing on July 20, 2023, from the official WeChat account of the Ministry of Commerce.

China's Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy International Trade Representative Ling Ji met with Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine Taras Kachka in Beijing on Thursday, as both sides eye actively developing mutually beneficial bilateral economic and trade cooperation.The meeting came as a follow-up to talks between the leaders of the two countries over the phone in April, as the two sides pledged to jointly promote mutual cooperation.Speaking at the 7th meeting of the economic and trade cooperation sub-committee of the Chinese-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee in Beijing on Thursday, Ling said that China is willing to promote the advancement of the strategic partnership.China is willing to expand imports of high-quality products from Ukraine, explore a feasibility study for trade liberalization, and enhance cooperation within the framework of the World Trade Organization, the Chinese official said.China is willing to establish a cooperative relationship between the investment promotion agencies of the two countries while continually expanding trade and investment cooperation, he said.Ling also urged the Ukrainian side to effectively safeguard the safety of personnel and assets of Chinese enterprises and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies in the country.Kachka said at the meeting that Ukraine highly values the development of its economic and trade relations with China and is an important partner in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative. Ukraine is also hoping to expand its agricultural product exports to China, the deputy minister said.The Ukrainian side will strengthen security measures to protect Chinese companies operating in Ukraine, and is willing to work together with China to promote the healthy and sustainable development of economic and trade relations, the Ukrainian official further noted.China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis released in February clearly addressed 12 key points, including respecting the sovereignty of all countries, abandoning the Cold War mentality, and facilitating grain exports that are widely shared in the international community.High-level meetings have been carried out in a consistent way, especially after the meetings of the two countries' leaders, Zhao Huirong, an Eastern European studies expert from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday, adding that the ministers' meeting on Thursday was conducted under the joint expectations of maintaining stable economic and trade relations.There is broad space for cooperation between China and Ukraine, with the latter being an important supplier of agricultural products such as grain and edible oil to China. The proportion of such imports to China has continued to increase, Zhao said.Other popular Ukraine products in China include minerals and some industrial products.Chinese products such as electronic devices have also gained footholds in the Ukrainian market, while the categories of traded goods between the two countries are diversifying.