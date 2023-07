Giant panda celebrates 3rd birthday in Yongin, South Korea

Giant panda Fu Bao looks at its birthday cake at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 19, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 19, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)