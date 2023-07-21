Afghan farmers harvest fresh figs in Kandahar province

An Afghan farmer harvests fresh figs at a garden in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 20, 2023. Figs are widely grown in southern Kandahar and the neighboring Helmand and Zabul provinces. Mostly used as medicine in the traditional medical treatment among Afghans, the sweet fruit is largely used in homeopathic shops in the country.(Photo: Xinhua)

