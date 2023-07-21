Scenery of Sao Tome and Principe

Children play on a beach in Sao Tome, Sao Tome and Principe, July 12, 2023. Sao Tome and Principe, located in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of West Africa, consists of two big islands, Sao Tome and Principe, and 14 other small ones.(Photo: Xinhua)

People walk on a street in Sao Tome, Sao Tome and Principe, July 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows a view of Santa Caterina Tunnel in Lemba district, Sao Tome, Sao Tome and Principe.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows a street view of Sao Tome, Sao Tome and Principe.(Photo: Xinhua)