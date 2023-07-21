"Eye dotting" ceremony kicks off dragon boat festival season in New York

People dot the eyes of a dragon boat during a "dragon eye dotting" ceremony of Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Central Park in New York, the United States, on July 20, 2023. A "dragon eye dotting" ceremony was held in New York City, the United States, on Thursday as a prelude to the 2023 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, which is scheduled for next month.(Photo: Xinhua)
A martial artist performs during a "dragon eye dotting" ceremony of Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Central Park in New York, the United States, on July 20, 2023. A "dragon eye dotting" ceremony was held in New York City, the United States, on Thursday as a prelude to the 2023 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, which is scheduled for next month.(Photo: Xinhua)
People take an inaugural ride during a "dragon eye dotting" ceremony of Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Central Park in New York, the United States, on July 20, 2023. A "dragon eye dotting" ceremony was held in New York City, the United States, on Thursday as a prelude to the 2023 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, which is scheduled for next month.(Photo: Xinhua)