"Eye dotting" ceremony kicks off dragon boat festival season in New York

People dot the eyes of a dragon boat during a "dragon eye dotting" ceremony of Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Central Park in New York, the United States, on July 20, 2023.

A martial artist performs during a "dragon eye dotting" ceremony of Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Central Park in New York, the United States, on July 20, 2023.

A martial artist performs during a "dragon eye dotting" ceremony of Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Central Park in New York, the United States, on July 20, 2023.

People take an inaugural ride during a "dragon eye dotting" ceremony of Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Central Park in New York, the United States, on July 20, 2023.

A "dragon eye dotting" ceremony was held in New York City, the United States, on Thursday as a prelude to the 2023 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, which is scheduled for next month.In Central Park, invited guests dotted in red paint the eyes of a dragon boat figurehead, symbolizing its awakening, before taking an inaugural ride on the Central Park Lake."Eye dotting" is a tradition celebrated each year to mark the beginning of the race season, and to promote safety and good luck in the coming months of practice.The festival's return was also celebrated with martial artists of all ages showcasing their skills with high-flying acrobatics on Thursday morning.The multi-cultural extravaganza and sporting event, which got its start in New York City's Battery Park in 1991, will be held in Flushing Meadows, the city's Queens borough, on Aug. 12 and 13.