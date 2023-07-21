Xi stresses enhancing Party leadership over armed forces

A formation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army takes part in a military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct 1, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

President Xi Jinping has stressed breaking new ground in enhancing the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over the armed forces to provide a strong political guarantee for achieving the centenary goal of the People's Liberation Army.Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks in an instruction to a meeting on the Party building in the armed forces.The meeting was held in Beijing on Thursday and Friday.In his instruction, Xi required earnest review of the historic achievements and important experience in Party building since the Party's 18th National Congress, as well as continued efforts in advancing full and rigorous self-governance of the Party and the governance of the military with strict discipline in every respect.Xi also emphasized concentrating efforts on addressing prominent issues faced by Party organizations at all levels, in aspects such as maintaining the Party's absolute leadership over the military and ensuring stronger combat readiness.Xi's instruction was studied at the meeting.He Weidong, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CMC, addressed the meeting.He emphasized the importance of fully implementing the system of ultimate responsibility resting with the CMC chairman, sharpening the military's capabilities of combat readiness, strengthening its organizational system, improving conduct, enforcing discipline and combating corruption.