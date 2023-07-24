El-Alamein Air Show 2023 held in New Alamein City, Egypt

An aircraft performs aerobatics during the El-Alamein Air Show 2023 in the New Alamein City, Egypt, July 23, 2023. Aircrafts from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday jointly staged the El-Alamein Air Show 2023 at the Mediterranean coastal city of New Alamein. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Aircrafts perform aerobatics during the El-Alamein Air Show 2023 in the New Alamein City, Egypt, July 23, 2023. Aircrafts from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday jointly staged the El-Alamein Air Show 2023 at the Mediterranean coastal city of New Alamein. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Aircrafts perform aerobatics during the El-Alamein Air Show 2023 in the New Alamein City, Egypt, July 23, 2023. Aircrafts from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday jointly staged the El-Alamein Air Show 2023 at the Mediterranean coastal city of New Alamein. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Aircrafts perform aerobatics during the El-Alamein Air Show 2023 in the New Alamein City, Egypt, July 23, 2023. Aircrafts from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday jointly staged the El-Alamein Air Show 2023 at the Mediterranean coastal city of New Alamein. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)