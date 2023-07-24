PHOTO / WORLD
Annual event held to promote Chinese culture in Ireland
By Xinhua Published: Jul 24, 2023 12:35 PM
A woman views a photo exhibition during an event of Chinese Culture in a Van in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Liu Xiaoming/Xinhua)

Girls perform traditional Chinese dance during an event of Chinese Culture in a Van in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Zhao Tianyu/Xinhua)

People view a photo exhibition during an event of Chinese Culture in a Van in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Liu Xiaoming/Xinhua)

An Irish woman is seen during an event of Chinese Culture in a Van in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Zhao Tianyu/Xinhua)

