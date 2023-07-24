Annual event held to promote Chinese culture in Ireland

A woman views a photo exhibition during an event of "Chinese Culture in a Van" in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Liu Xiaoming/Xinhua)

Girls perform traditional Chinese dance during an event of "Chinese Culture in a Van" in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Zhao Tianyu/Xinhua)

People view a photo exhibition during an event of "Chinese Culture in a Van" in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Liu Xiaoming/Xinhua)

An Irish woman is seen during an event of "Chinese Culture in a Van" in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Zhao Tianyu/Xinhua)