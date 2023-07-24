Advertisement poster in movie theater criticized for discrimination against women

Photo: Sina Weibo

An advertisement poster that appears as a visual chart posted at a movie theater in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province has sparked controversy on suspicion of discrimination against women.At the Jiaolong Zijing Cineplex (Seaside Cineplex) movie theater, the advertising poster which appeared to be a visual testing chart, was printed using lines of Chinese phrases instead of traditional English letters, according to a video that went viral on Sunday.Many movie-goers found the poster very offensive to women, since it had a title of men’s visual testing chart and enumerated women’s characteristics from an all-round perspective.The video shows that from women’s appearance to women’s personalities, the visual testing chart changed the traditional English letters into Chinese phrases usually describe women.From top to bottom, the Chinese phrases were sorted in different groups and levels like traditional visual chart with face on top of the chart, which was followed by chest and legs, and then waist and hips, inner beauty, highly educated, gentle and kind, filial piety and being considerate.The designing of the poster suggests that women are judged by men from these qualities and characteristics.In the video, a netizen pointed out that many parents bring their children to the movie theater where the display of such content may have a negative impact on children.An employee from the movie theater responded that the poster will be changed soon. The employee explained that the visual chart was simply a poster without any malicious intention. After some movie-goers complained about it being on display, the movie theater has contacted the advertising company to change it.As a movie theater as well as a public place, we will not allow any discriminative behavior, the employee added.An official from the publicity department of the Shuangliu district in Chengdu told media that the management department of movie theater will follow the matter and the law enforcement department will inspect on such incidents and punish the movie theaters if similar incidents take place again.The poster had been removed as of Monday afternoon and an employee from the movie theater said that they will post something positive in its place, according to The Paper.According to media reports, it was not the first time similar discriminative posters to appear in public. A similar visual chart used to appear on the packaging of an instant cup noodle in April.Apart from visual posters showing discrimination against women, similar visual charts classifying men from the perspective of women, describing men in terms of appearance, owning a car or a house and also being loyalty, appeared at some stores and shopping malls.Netizens have criticized such behavior as materializing women and men.According to The Paper, as long as the buyers provide pictures, such customized visual testing charts can be conveniently bought at online stores.Global Times