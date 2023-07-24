Culture Beat: Opera to honor victory

Photo: Courtesy of Tianjin Conservatory of Music

In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of victory in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), the Tianjin Conservatory of Music presented the ethnic opera Bond of Unity at the China National Opera House from Friday to Sunday. Originally created in 1981, the opera, which pays tribute to the heroic spirit of the war, was revived and revamped by the Tianjin Conservatory of Music for this special occasion.The production featured renowned vocalists, including Wang Hongwei and Huang Huali, who played key roles in depicting the valorous deeds of the hero Huang Jiguang and his comrades, as well as the enduring friendship between the Chinese People's Volunteers army and the Korean people during their struggle against US aggression. The opera's touching melodies and distinct regional characteristics left a deep impression on the audience.The production involved a powerful team of creators, with guidance from veteran experts, such as Qiao Peijuan, and contributions from esteemed figures in the music and theater industry. The opera incorporated an 80-member youth symphony orchestra and a 110-member youth chorus, all consisting of talented students and faculty members from the Tianjin Conservatory of Music. The vivid performance at the China National Opera House resonated deeply with the audience, who could feel the essence of heroism and dedication radiating from the characters on stage.