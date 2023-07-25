City view of Montpellier in France

This photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the Fountain of the Three Graces at Place de la Comedie in Montpellier, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows a residential building called Arbre Blanc (White Tree) at Place de l'Europe in Montpellier, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the Aqueduc Saint-Clement at Promenade du Peyrou in Montpellier, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the Arc de Triomphe in Montpellier, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)