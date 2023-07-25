PHOTO / WORLD
Exhibition titled "Sharks! The Meg, The Monsters & The Myths" held at Houston Museum of Natural Science
By Xinhua Published: Jul 25, 2023 10:06 AM
A life-sized, 50-foot model of female megalodon is on display at an exhibition titled Sharks! The Meg, The Monsters & The Myths held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Texas, the United States, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Jianmei)

People visit an exhibition titled Sharks! The Meg, The Monsters & The Myths held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Texas, the United States, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Jianmei)

