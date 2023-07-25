A life-sized, 50-foot model of female megalodon is on display at an exhibition titled "Sharks! The Meg, The Monsters & The Myths" held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Texas, the United States, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Jianmei)

People visit an exhibition titled "Sharks! The Meg, The Monsters & The Myths" held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Texas, the United States, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Jianmei)

