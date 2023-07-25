Animal keepers of Israeli zoo help animals cool down in hot weather

A boy feeds sheep frozen food amid a heatwave at a petting zoo in the northern Israeli kibbutz of Yiron July 23, 2023. Animal keepers of the zoo use a variety of methods to help animals cool down during hot weather. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

An emu bird cools off with water amid a heatwave at a petting zoo in the northern Israeli kibbutz of Yiron July 23, 2023. Animal keepers of the zoo use a variety of methods to help animals cool down during hot weather. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

A camel cools off with water amid a heatwave at a petting zoo in the northern Israeli kibbutz of Yiron July 23, 2023. Animal keepers of the zoo use a variety of methods to help animals cool down during hot weather. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

A worker feeds a fox frozen food amid a heatwave at a petting zoo in the northern Israeli kibbutz of Yiron July 23, 2023. Animal keepers of the zoo use a variety of methods to help animals cool down during hot weather. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)