Animal keepers of Israeli zoo help animals cool down in hot weather
By Xinhua Published: Jul 25, 2023 10:32 AM
A boy feeds sheep frozen food amid a heatwave at a petting zoo in the northern Israeli kibbutz of Yiron July 23, 2023. Animal keepers of the zoo use a variety of methods to help animals cool down during hot weather. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

An emu bird cools off with water amid a heatwave at a petting zoo in the northern Israeli kibbutz of Yiron July 23, 2023. Animal keepers of the zoo use a variety of methods to help animals cool down during hot weather. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

A camel cools off with water amid a heatwave at a petting zoo in the northern Israeli kibbutz of Yiron July 23, 2023. Animal keepers of the zoo use a variety of methods to help animals cool down during hot weather. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

A worker feeds a fox frozen food amid a heatwave at a petting zoo in the northern Israeli kibbutz of Yiron July 23, 2023. Animal keepers of the zoo use a variety of methods to help animals cool down during hot weather. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

