Xi stresses strengthening all-around military governance
By Xinhua Published: Jul 25, 2023 11:10 AM
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the need to strengthen all-around military governance.
Presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Monday, Xi called for promoting high-quality development of the armed forces with high-level governance.
The session was convened ahead of China's Army Day, which falls on Aug. 1.