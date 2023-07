Giant panda Yuan Meng to return to China

People watch the giant panda Yuan Meng at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, France, on July 24, 2023. Yuan Meng, the first giant panda born in France in 2017, will return to China on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows the giant panda Yuan Meng at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, France. Yuan Meng, the first giant panda born in France in 2017, will return to China on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People watch the giant panda Yuan Meng at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, France, on July 24, 2023. Yuan Meng, the first giant panda born in France in 2017, will return to China on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows the giant panda Yuan Meng at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, France. Yuan Meng, the first giant panda born in France in 2017, will return to China on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)