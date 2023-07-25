Xiamen Air launches themed painted aircraft on a flight from Xiamen to Beijing

Photo: Courtesy of Xiamen Air

Xiamen Air unveiled an aircraft designed with themed "Jurassic World" livery on Monday, which will serve the flight route from Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province to Beijing Daxing International Airport (BDIA), starting in September this year.It is the first time for the carrier to launch a Universal Beijing Resort-themed flight, with the second one to be launched within the year, the airline said.Linked to the theme-painted aircraft, the carrier will also unveil air travel experience in an all-round way through interactive activities, themed electronic boarding passes and themed meals to help passengers enjoy their flight more.BDIA has become a hot spot for domestic and international routes for airlines to meet the rising demand during the summer travel peak. Xiamen Air said it operates more than 100 flights each day into Daxing airport, with the coverage of 27 cities in China.The aviation market has entered the peak season, and the airport is expected to facilitate 55,400 flights across the summer season of July and August, equal to more than 7.9 million passengers.The airport said daily passenger volume has seen an upward trend with an average passenger load factor of above 75 percent.Our flights in the first half of this year in China have recovered to the level of 2019, and we are seeing increased demand for Northeastern and Southeastern China, Gao Gui, manager of the e-commerce planning office at Xiamen Air told the Global Times on Monday.The International Air Transport Association earlier this month released May 2023 traffic data showing continued strong growth in air travel demand. Asia-Pacific airlines recorded a 156.7 percent increase in traffic in May 2023 compared with May 2022, maintaining positive momentum since the lifting of remaining travel restrictions in the region earlier this year.Global Times