Explore secrets behind accelerating Chinese Dream in state-of-the-art train served Beijing Winter Olympics

The interior view of new subway designed by CRRC on July 22, 2023. Photo: Chen Yang

Recently, a Global Times reporter visited the CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Company in Northeast Jilin Province, the train's manufacturer, and explored the secrets behind the accelerating of the Chinese Dream via an exclusive interview with Liu Junyang, chief designer of the Intelligent Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) for the Beijing Winter Olympics.



"We find ourselves in the fifth carriage, a truly multifunctional marvel…" Accompanied by Liu, the Global Times reporter embarked on a journey to get to know the model train operating on the Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-Speed Railway, becoming immersed in the cutting-edge service technology and human-centric design.





It has been over a year since the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded with a speculator and unforgettable closing ceremony featuring stunning venues and technological innovations that captivate the world, yet its essence still dances in every Chinese heart.Among the many moments of the Games that have left a deep impression on the audience, one must be the promotional video played before the opening ceremony - a Winter Olympic special train developed by CRRC Changchun drove out of the snow and ice with athletes "together for a shared future," as this sporting extravaganza fully demonstrates the style of China's high-end manufacturing "golden card."During the Winter Olympic Games, CRRC gave full play to its technological advantages, unveiling a brand new, state-of-the-art Fuxing bullet train, said to be the world's first intelligent and autonomous driving high-speed train with a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour and a 5G live broadcast studio on board.

Liu introduces the EMU roof lighting design to visitors on July 22, 2023. Photo: Chen Yang

Inside the compact train carriage, numerous surprises await. The ordinary dining table can be transformed into a spacious media workstation when unfolded. Intelligent displays are omnipresent, catering to diverse information needs such as self-service ordering and live broadcasting of sporting events. The snowflake-patterned interior on the partitions and the ever-changing five-ring-shaped starry sky ceiling above evokes an unmistakable Winter Olympics atmosphere.Besides its impressive display features and technological interior, the train was also designed with careful consideration for the specific needs of different passengers, Liu said. The transparent glass cover below the bar counter were designed at a height suitable for wheelchair users. The bar counter itself was equipped with a toaster and a coffee maker to offer simple meal for foreign passengers.According to Liu, one of the unique characteristics of the EMU is that it has a live broadcast studio that can transmit ultra-high-definition content via a 5G connection. The installation, one of the first on the world's fastest trains, has brought convenience to global media professionals to covering the sports events.When the Global Times met Liu for the first time, he appeared energetic and well-groomed, demonstrating a professional and polished demeanor. However, this young engineer has more than 10 years of experience in designing EMU. He established his team in 2015, which currently consists of more than 170 people.According to Liu, an EMU needs to go through the following steps from conception to production: making top-level parameters based on conceptual design, system design, program design and finally detailed design. Each step has to be reviewed by technical experts, and only then can the next step be taken after all the experts have signed off.

Visitors experience the first class seat of EMU on July 22, 2023. Photo: Yang Yiwen

On July 21, the Fuxing Intelligent EMU for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou was officially launched in Changchun, hailed as being customized, environmentally friendly, intelligent and comfortable.Liu and his team have put in place a number of new optimizations based on the EMU. In terms of technology, they chose the intelligent technology applicable to the national train lines after the professional review, and this technology has been mature after two years of practical application.The engineer revealed that the most special thing about the Asian Games EMU is the exterior and interior design. "We did some innovative designs according to the requirements of the Asian Games Organizing Committee and the publicity department of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. For example, the theme of the appearance design is 'Warm Jiangnan', using Hangzhou's landscape meaning, urban culture, combined with the emblem, sports livery, to form a unique style."

Liu introduces visitors to the EMU's kitchen on July 22, 2023. Photo: Chen Yang

Liu is not just an expert in designing domestic trains, he also boasts extensive experience in meeting the diverse needs and preferences of foreign customers. His involvement in several overseas cooperation projects, including the Argentina Railway Passenger Car Project and major endeavors in Sydney, Australia has demonstrated Chinese young engineers' ability to navigate challenges and seize opportunities presented by cultural differences, technical innovation and cost control.For instance, Liu said that foreign passengers have distinct lifestyles and schedules compared with their Chinese counterparts. Chinese passengers prioritize comfort, speed and punctuality, while foreign travelers emphasize personal space and privacy.According to Liu, China's high-speed rail enjoys numerous advantages in terms of operation, intelligence, capacity, comfort, speed, safety and environmental protection.

Liu is interviewed by visitors on July 22, 2023. Photo: Chen Yang

CRRC Changchun has actively explored opportunities in foreign markets, exporting to more than 20 countries and regions. Representing China's rail passenger car technology, notable projects include the Sydney railcar in Australia, marking the first entry of Chinese rail technology into developed countries. Additionally, they have undertaken the subway project for Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in preparation for FIFA World Cup Brazil and the railcar project for Ethiopia.China's high-speed rail has significantly altered global perceptions of the country, Liu said. Through impressive accomplishments, China has earned the respect it rightly deserves. This motivation has driven Liu to remain at the forefront of research and development, often surpassing personal gratification over financial rewards.Emphasizing the significance and value of China's high-speed rail ventures abroad, Liu underscored their role in promoting economic development, regional integration, cultural exchange, and fostering international friendships. He expressed immense pride in contributing to this historic process, acknowledging the impact these initiatives have had on China and the world.In the near future, the Asian Games special train will officially enter operation, providing athletes and visitors with a refreshing and revitalized travel experience. CRRC Changchun, a railway hallmark with a 69-year history, is also set to embark on a brighter future under the dedicated efforts of young engineers like Liu.Lu Xinyan, Gu Tianai, Chen Yang, Kan Lingxiao, Wang Suwei and Zhang Yuan from Communication University of China contributed to the story