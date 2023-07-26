Wildfires cause significant damage in Algeria

A man inspects a house burned in a wildfire in Bejaia Province, Algeria, on July 25, 2023. The death toll from wildfires in northern Algeria has risen to 34, including 10 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said in an update on Monday. The fires started overnight on Sunday mainly in the provinces of Bejaia, Jijel, and Bouira, but quickly spread due to strong winds, causing significant damage. (Xinhua)

A man inspects a house burned in a wildfire in Bejaia Province, Algeria, on July 25, 2023. The death toll from wildfires in northern Algeria has risen to 34, including 10 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said in an update on Monday. The fires started overnight on Sunday mainly in the provinces of Bejaia, Jijel, and Bouira, but quickly spread due to strong winds, causing significant damage. (Xinhua)

People inspect vehicles burned in a wildfire in Bejaia Province, Algeria, on July 25, 2023. The death toll from wildfires in northern Algeria has risen to 34, including 10 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said in an update on Monday. The fires started overnight on Sunday mainly in the provinces of Bejaia, Jijel, and Bouira, but quickly spread due to strong winds, causing significant damage. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows an area burned in a wildfire in Bejaia Province, Algeria. The death toll from wildfires in northern Algeria has risen to 34, including 10 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said in an update on Monday. The fires started overnight on Sunday mainly in the provinces of Bejaia, Jijel, and Bouira, but quickly spread due to strong winds, causing significant damage. (Xinhua)