In pics: aftermath of thunderstorms in Milan

Fallen branches are seen after thunderstorms in Milan, Italy, on July 25, 2023. While the southern two-thirds of Italy struggled under the oppressive heat, most of the northern area was pelted by thunderstorms and over-sized hail. Media reports said the emergency services in Milan had responded to more than 200 requests for help related to flooding, fallen trees, and damage to cars and homes, since a severe storm hit the city late Monday. (Str/Xinhua)

A broken branch is seen after thunderstorms in Milan, Italy, on July 25, 2023. While the southern two-thirds of Italy struggled under the oppressive heat, most of the northern area was pelted by thunderstorms and over-sized hail. Media reports said the emergency services in Milan had responded to more than 200 requests for help related to flooding, fallen trees, and damage to cars and homes, since a severe storm hit the city late Monday. (Str/Xinhua)

A vehicle drives through a flooded street after thunderstorms in Milan, Italy, on July 25, 2023. While the southern two-thirds of Italy struggled under the oppressive heat, most of the northern area was pelted by thunderstorms and over-sized hail. Media reports said the emergency services in Milan had responded to more than 200 requests for help related to flooding, fallen trees, and damage to cars and homes, since a severe storm hit the city late Monday. (Str/Xinhua)

A fallen tree is seen on a road after thunderstorms in Milan, Italy, on July 25, 2023. While the southern two-thirds of Italy struggled under the oppressive heat, most of the northern area was pelted by thunderstorms and over-sized hail. Media reports said the emergency services in Milan had responded to more than 200 requests for help related to flooding, fallen trees, and damage to cars and homes, since a severe storm hit the city late Monday. (Str/Xinhua)