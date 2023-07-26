Exclusive: DJI refutes online posts suggesting the Chinese company refused Indian military orders due to high market risks

DJI Photo:VCG

Recently, some online posts about a "business dispute between Chinese drone marker DJI and the Indian government" have sparked discussions in the industry. The speculation claims that the Indian military placed a huge order with DJI, but DJI refused due to "high risks in the Indian market," which has attracted attention. On Wednesday DJI responded to inquiries from the Global Times reporter, stating that the speculation is seriously inaccurate. DJI has not received any order from the Indian side, nor has it exported drones for military purposes.An article circulating on the internet claims that "according to a report from Hindustan Times and information revealed by industry insiders, the Indian military recently placed an order worth approximately 135 million yuan ($18.8 million) with DJI, but requested to receive the goods after paying a 25 percent deposit." It also claimed that DJI believes that "the Indian market carries high risks, with unstable political, economic, and social environments, and relatively outdated commercial laws, making commercial fraud quite common." Therefore, DJI refused the order citing "the high risks in the Indian market." This circulated content has attracted attention and even linked DJI's actions to the unfair treatment faced by Chinese companies in the Indian market, suggesting that this is another move by Chinese companies to avoid falling into the "Indian market trap" and to establish rules for the Indian market.DJI told Global Times reporters on Wednesday that the related information is seriously untrue. DJI has not received any contact or communication regarding this order, and there is no refusal based on the reason of "the risk in the Indian market being too high." DJI has always focused on the civilian drone field and has consistently opposed the use of its products for military purpose. If any orders are identified as coming from the Indian Ministry of Defense or military, it is possible that they will be used for military purposes, and DJI will refuse the transaction.An insider told the Global Times that the Indian government has introduced "protective" policies to support the domestic drone industry, which prohibit the import of civilian drone products.According to previous reports by Indian media, on February 9, 2022, the Indian government announced a policy to ban the import of drones. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) of India stated in an official statement that the import of Completely Built Up (CBU), Completely Knocked Down (CKD), and Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kits of drones will be prohibited, except for scientific research, defense, and security purposes. Importing drones for these purposes also requires approval from the Indian government. The DGFT also stated in the official statement that the purpose of this move by the Indian government is to promote drones made in India.The insider said that it should be pointed out that if the content circulated on the internet is true, and this order is indeed from the Indian military for military purposes, DJI will definitely refuse it, rather than using the excuse of "high market risk in India" to refuse. DJI has previously issued official statements multiple times, stating that it has never designed or manufactured military-grade unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) equipment. It will not promote or sell related products for military activities worldwide. DJI is also taking proactive measures to prevent its drones from being modified into weapons and will not provide after-sales service for products identified for military purposes.