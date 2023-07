(From left) Chinese swimmers Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Zhang Yufei and Cheng Yujie have fun in an interview after their victory in the final of the mixed 4x100 meters medley relay during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan on July 26, 2023. Team China put together a winning time of 3 minutes and 38.57 seconds. Photo: VCG