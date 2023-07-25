Man who defecated while swimming fined $1,119

A video of a man suspected of defecating in a swimming pool in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, sparked heated debate on Sunday. Photo: web

A video of a man suspected of defecating in a swimming pool in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, sparked heated debate on Sunday. The swimming gym found feces in the pool and immediately reviewed surveillance footage and saw a man taking off his swimming trunks while swimming, with floating objects on the water, and the man putting on his trunks four seconds later.An employee from the gym said that only members are allowed to swim in the pool and that the man's card has been forcibly refunded. According to the video publisher, the swimming pool reported the case to local police to find the person concerned, and the man involved claiming that he couldn't hold back and defecated directly in the pool. After negotiation, the man was fined with a compensation of 8,000 yuan ($1,119). At present, the pool has been drained of dirty water, and refilled with filtered water.Numerous netizens said that the individual displays uncivilized behavior, and the behavior is undoubtedly irresponsible to others in the pool. "I don't dare to go swimming after reading such news," one netizen said.