Clerk mistakenly gives away 19 pieces of gold earrings as waste; police help to track them down

Recently, a clerk from a gold shop in Lu'an, East China's Anhui Province, mistakenly gave away 19 pieces of gold earrings as trash to an elderly man while cleaning up. Later, the police successfully found the elderly man, who led them to a pile of trash where the jewelry was successfully recovered.As it turns out, the elderly man did not check the contents of the box after receiving it and was unaware of the valuable items inside, taking it directly back to his residence. His original plan was to sell these waste items at a recycling station the next day. Fortunately, the police found the jewelry in time, preventing a potential loss. Many netizens learned a lesson from the clerk's carelessness: when dealing with any items that may contain valuable goods, careful examination and appropriate measures should be taken to ensure these items are not accidentally given away or lost. "Thankfully, this elderly man is a kind and good person. If the jewelry was picked up by someone with ill intentions, there would have been a huge loss," one netizen said. Others pointed out that the missing jewelry was recovered in such a short period of time shows the high efficiency of local police.