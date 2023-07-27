Painting masterpieces from Italy exhibited in Beijing, boosting cultural exchanges

Impression, Sunrise by Claude Monet Photo: VCG

Monet, Van Gogh and the Masters of Modernism - Masterpieces from the Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea di Roma

opened to the public at the Meet You Museum in Beijing. A total of 47 authentic works from 36 masters of modernism are on display.The works of the exhibition span a period of time from the 1860s to the 1970s, and serve as a bridge for cultural exchanges and mutual learning, allowing viewers to explore the century-long development path of modern Western art.Standing in front of Van Gogh's canvas painting L'Arlésienne (Portrait of Mme Ginoux), Wang Chunyuan from the Central Academy of Fine Arts was deeply touched by the "vigorous vitality" contained in the seemingly calm painting.As one of the most important representatives of Impressionism, Claude Monet created more than 2,000 oil paintings in his life. Water Lilies is one of Monet's most representative series of paintings, showcasing perfectly the beauty of light, shadow, and color in the water. Pink Water Lilies is an early work in the series, in which Monet focuses on a small scene of a pond.What impressed Stefano Silvani, director of the Asian exhibition business of Mondo Mostre in Italy, was the hydropaint on canvas with cut work Spatial Concept, Waiting by Lucio Fontana. The work reminded Silvani of Chinese calligraphy. Silvani said that many of the works exhibited can provide a glimpse into the century-long development history of modern Western art.At the exhibition site, modern artists broke through the limitations of media and actively tried various types of painting, sculpture, and photography, among others, presenting diverse styles."People may go abroad to appreciate art and culture around the world, but the most convenient way is to introduce overseas works to local communities. However, some collections and works cannot be moved, so it is not easy for an important artwork to be exhibited in another city or country. We should cherish this opportunity," said Wang Chunchen, professor of the Central Academy of Fine Arts and curator of the Meet You Museum. The Meet You Museum has set up six venues in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Nanjing, and Hangzhou. It has also established cooperation with hundreds of domestic and overseas cultural institutions, including several well-known Italian museums and art galleries. The exhibition is scheduled to end on October 22.