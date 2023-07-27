Thailand launches first experimental tokamak device in collaboration with China

This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the experimental tokamak device in Nakhon Nayok, Thailand. Thailand's first experimental tokamak device was officially launched on Tuesday in a joint collaboration with China. The device, a joint collaboration between the Institute of Plasma Physics Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP) and the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (TINT), arrived in Thailand in January and commenced trial runs in May. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Thailand's first experimental tokamak device was officially launched on Tuesday in a joint collaboration with China.The device, a joint collaboration between the Institute of Plasma Physics Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP) and the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (TINT), arrived in Thailand in January and commenced trial runs in May.Thawatchai Onjun, executive director of the TINT, emphasized that the operation will propel Thailand's advancements in nuclear fusion applications, impacting academic research, engineering technology, and talent development.Song Yuntao, director of ASIPP, told Xinhua that China's research in the field of nuclear fusion applications adheres to an open and friendly approach.