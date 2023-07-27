Paris holds ceremony to mark one-year countdown to Paris Olympics

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (6th L) and President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee Tony Estanguet (1st L) pose with delegates during a ceremony marking one year until the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (3rd R), President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee Tony Estanguet (2nd R) and French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera (1st R) pose with dancers during a ceremony marking one year until the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee Tony Estanguet addresses a ceremony marking one year until the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Thomas Bach, President of International Olympic Committee (IOC), gets interviewed after a ceremony marking one year until the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)