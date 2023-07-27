Tourists visit Baalbek temple complex in Baalbek, Lebanon

Tourists visit the Baalbek temple complex in Baalbek, Lebanon, July 26, 2023. The Baalbek temple complex, an archaeological site of Imperial Roman architecture, is located in the city of Baalbek, about 90 kilometers away from Beirut, capital of Lebanon. The temple complex was inscribed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 1984. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

A tourist visits the Baalbek temple complex in Baalbek, Lebanon, July 26, 2023. The Baalbek temple complex, an archaeological site of Imperial Roman architecture, is located in the city of Baalbek, about 90 kilometers away from Beirut, capital of Lebanon. The temple complex was inscribed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 1984. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

A guide explains to tourists the Baalbek temple complex in Baalbek, Lebanon, July 26, 2023. The Baalbek temple complex, an archaeological site of Imperial Roman architecture, is located in the city of Baalbek, about 90 kilometers away from Beirut, capital of Lebanon. The temple complex was inscribed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 1984. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

Tourists visit the Baalbek temple complex in Baalbek, Lebanon, July 26, 2023. The Baalbek temple complex, an archaeological site of Imperial Roman architecture, is located in the city of Baalbek, about 90 kilometers away from Beirut, capital of Lebanon. The temple complex was inscribed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 1984. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)