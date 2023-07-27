More overseas brands tap Chinese market, aided with increasing R&D

Photo: Courtesy of the Laundress

Overseas brands tap further in Chinese market with more efforts on research and development (R&D) and the latest example is that the Laundress, high-end laundry products brand affiliated British consumer goods company Unilever Plc recently unveiled its Asia R&D center in North China's Tianjin city.On Tuesday, the brand officially released the first batch of domestically-made upgraded products, which are produced based on the localized supply chain and China's leading intelligent manufacturing technology.In a video speech made by Laundress CEO Clemens Herrmann, he said they have seen exceptional demand for our products in China since the launch in 2019.The opening of the R&D center in China shows our commitment to fostering local innovation and tailoring products that cater even better to the needs of our valued customers in this dynamic and thriving market, he said.The R&D center is equipped with a hygienic production line. Relying on the leading technology across China's intelligent manufacturing sector, the filling speed of the new production line has been significantly improved, and it only takes one week for the product to be shipped from production to shipment, and the output could reach 100,000 bottles per week.The laundry cleaning industry is developing rapidly in China. The industry is constantly gearing toward digital, intelligent, green and low-carbon development to cater the emerging needs of consumers. Meanwhile, the industry remains focused on promoting the application of new technology and equipment, said Wang Minyan, the chairman of China Cleaning Industry Association on Tuesday.Overseas brands are also increasing their presence in China. Last week, the third phase of Schneider Shanghai Power Distribution Elec. App. Co was completed. This is a new digital and automated "zero-carbon factory" built by Schneider Electric after the first and second phases. With its completion, the overall production capacity is expected to increase by 30 percent."The plant's establishment is another testimonial showcasing our confidence in China," said Yin Zheng, Executive Vice President of China & East Asia Operations, Schneider Electric.China attracted a record-breaking foreign investment of $189.13 billion in 2022, up five percent year-on-year, according to the World Investment Report 2023 released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.Since the beginning of 2023, executives of multinational corporations have kicked off a number back-to-back visits to China, demonstrating their willingness to further explore and invest in the Chinese market, Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said during a regular press briefing earlier.Global Times