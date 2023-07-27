Foreign envoys visit China Railway Group, experiencing 'Chinese speed'

Diplomatic envoys visit the China Railway Group exhibition hall. Photo: Courtesy of the China Railway Group

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized the fifth in a series of events titled "Diplomatic Envoys' Visits to State-owned Enterprises - a visit to China Railway Group," on July 25.

Nearly 100 people from embassies and international organization agencies in China were present at the event, including 12 ambassadors from such countries as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Somalia, Moldova, Switzerland, Samoa and Suriname, 12 chargé d'affaires ad interim, and one representative of an international organization in China.The event was supported by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Railway Group Chen Yun and president of the group Chen Wenjian introduced the commitment of the group to promoting high-quality development and relevant projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).The diplomatic envoys said that China has made remarkable achievements in the fields of infrastructure construction such as railway, highway and rail transit, and expressed their hopes to deepen cooperation with China in relevant fields in the future, and jointly build the BRI."I've traveled on the high-speed train from Beijing to Shanghai and the speed is incredible. It's very comfortable and convenient. You don't need to go through boarding procedures, you don't need to go through any other procedures, "said a diplomat from the Embassy of Honduras in China."When I arrived in Shanghai it was right in the center of the city and I was able to take the subway, which was very convenient," he added.