Foreign envoys thumb up China's rapid railway tech progress

Photo:VCG

Foreign envoys said that they are impressed by China's railway technology and the great achievements, commenting while on a tour to inspect infrastructure giant China Railway Group (CREC) on Tuesday.The event was organized by the Foreign Ministry. A total of 100 foreign envoys from 70 countries, including 12 ambassadors, and representatives of seven international organizations attended it.CREC has undertaken several major railway projects overseas in recent years. Some of its most notable projects include the China-Laos Railway, Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway, Hungarian section of the Budapest-Belgrade Railway and the 10th line of Ramadan City light-rail transit -- the first electrified railway in Egypt.In Bangladesh, the company constructed the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, which together with a railway that will run on it, will benefit 72 million people with the enhanced connectivity the project will bring."It's really impressive. We have seen the machines working. We have seen the innovation, technology, talent, all of them put together to achieve these big projects," Lebanese Ambassador to China Milia Jabbour told reporters on the sidelines of the event."Everybody is looking forward to this kind of cooperation, because the railway system in China is a success story, and everybody would look at it as a good model," said Jabbour."Both Switzerland and China are countries of railways, and the train seems to be really the means of transportation for the future," Swiss Ambassador to China Juerg Burri told reporters, noting that a good number of Swiss companies operating in China are technology enterprises involved in railway building."We were happy to contribute technology to the expansion of this wonderful Chinese railway system," the Swiss envoy said.When asked how technology offered by China will be of use in Switzerland, Ambassador Burri told the Global Times that, though he could not provide specifics, it is a fact that there are lots of Chinese technologies being used in Switzerland, and it's also the other way around.CREC President Chen Wenjian said that the company stands ready to jointly undertake more projects and seek opportunities to grow together with partners in overseas market with its advantages in technology, management and equipment.Since its first stretch of high-speed railway was completed in 2008 between Beijing and North China's Tianjin city, China's railway sector has witnessed marked development.As of the end of 2022, China boasted a railway network spanning 155,000 kilometers, with over 42,000 km belonging to high-speed rail.